Derek Chauvin trial: The video of the ex-cop right after George Floyd was taken away by ambulance



Members of the National Guard guard the outside of the courthouse in Hennepin County, where the George Floyd death trial is taking place.

Photo: Kerem Yucel / AFP / Getty Images

A body camera video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, documents his reaction after the African American George Floyd He was taken out in an ambulance after the officer pressed his knee with his knee for more than nine minutes.

In the images released yesterday as part of the trial against Chauvin, who faces charges of murder in the second and third degree, and murder in the second degree, it is heard when witnesses confront Chauvin for his fatal action.

“That is the opinion of one person,” said the former police officer today as he entered the patrol.

“We have to control this guy because he’s a big guy. It seems that he is probably on something ”, adds the then official.

The brief segment of the video reviewed by media such as CNN is the first content that has transpired as part of the criminal trial in which the defendant’s perspective is heard regarding the event reported on May 25.

One of the witnesses in the case, Charles McMillian, indicated in the room that he tried to motivate Floyd to comply with the orders of the Police.

“You cannot win,” McMillian, 61, would have told the detainee while Chauvin pressed his neck with his knee, a move that appears in the first videos that transcended the arrest and that have also paraded in the Hennepin County Court in Minneapolis .

McMillian recounted in court that he had a short conversation with Chauvin after Floyd was taken away because what he saw was wrong.

The witness could not contain the tears in the middle of his statement when witnessing the videos of the intervention.

“I felt defenseless,” the man confessed. “I don’t have a mom either. I understand it ”, said the man

The first three days of the trial were spent with the testimonies of witnesses who saw the interaction between the officer and Floyd. Despite the fact that many of these recordings have been circulating on networks for months, the material has not stopped having an impact not only on witnesses but also at the media level.