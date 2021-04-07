Derek Chauvin Trial: Police Charged With Asphyxiating George Floyd In Minneapolis Used “Deadly Force,” According To LAPD Expert

WASHINGTON – Former white police officer Derek Chauvin used “deadly force” when he squeezed his knee for several minutes on the neck of African American George Floyd, who died of suffocation last May, Sergeant Jody Stiger said Wednesday before a court in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

Stiger, who testified as an independent expert in the Chauvin trial, argued that the former agent’s actions constituted excessive use of force because Floyd was not resisting, but was lying on the ground and handcuffed with his hands behind his back. .

In addition, he opined that “no force should have been used” when Floyd had already been immobilized.

Stiger is one of the experts in police techniques called to testify this week by the Minnesota District Attorney to try to prove that Chauvin violated police protocols.

The Minneapolis Police Department states that “deadly force” should only be used as a last resort, as it can result in the death of the person being neutralized.

Today marks the eighth day of the Floyd death trial, which sparked the largest anti-racism protests in the country a year ago since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in the late 1960s.

Floyd lost his life on May 25, 2020 when four officers tried to arrest him for using a counterfeit bill to pay at a store. During his arrest, Chauvin pinned him to the ground by pressing his knee against his neck until he stopped breathing.

The former police officer is charged with second degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, as he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third.