Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is transferred to one of the safest prisons in the country while waiting for his first court date with the death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested on Friday on charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, which sparked violent protests. Chauvin was under suicide surveillance at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center.

Now-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was transferred to one of the safest prisons in the United States on Sunday night, according to Daily Mail.

In a highly unusual move, Chauvin, who faces a murder charge in the death of George Floyd, was transferred Sunday to Oak Park Heights Prison, Minnesota’s only level five maximum security facility.

The 407 prison inmate boasts of never having escaped and is also considered one of the safest in the country, having only had one murder in its history. Located on the Wisconsin border, between the cities of Bayport and Stillwater, it accepts some of the most hated and highest-risk inmates in the United States.

Chauvin was due to appear in court on Monday, but with Minneapolis still affected by the riots, this was delayed until June 8. According to recent data released by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Oak Park Heights Prison currently houses 297 murderers, 69 sexual predators, and eight kidnappers.

About 46 percent of the prison population is black. The cells are 7 by 10 feet with a cement slab bed and toilets and a steel sink so they cannot be broken for use as weapons.

Reinforced windows are said to be so secure that 12,000 saw blades would be needed to cut the steel bars.

DailyMail.com was able to reveal that Chauvin had spent the weekend locked up in solitary confinement in a heavily fortified Minnesota jail guarded by police shooters and barbed wire barriers.

SWAT teams armed with rifles and binoculars watched from the roof of the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, while some Sheriff’s officers watched behind hastily erected steel fences.

Chauvin was held there from Friday to Sunday due to the butchery taking place outside of the Minneapolis prison facility.

Ramsey County officers took no risk, sealed off the area with concrete bomb-proof barriers and mounted 24-hour patrols in the event protesters decided to attack the jail in downtown Saint Paul.

But despite protesters rampaging across large areas of the Twin Cities, the feared attack never happened and authorities were able to quietly transfer Chauvin to downtown Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

TMZ He reported that Chauvin had a camera focused on him all day, and police officers checked his cell phone in person every 15 minutes. Such checks are considered common in such a high-profile case.