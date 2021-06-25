Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison in the US for the death of George Floyd

June 25, 2021

0

This Friday, ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years in prison

Chauvin offers his “condolences” to George Floyd’s family

Chauvin offered his “condolences” to George Floyd’s family during his sentencing for the murder of the African-American man during an arrest last year.

“At this time, due to some additional legal issues, I am unable to give a full formal statement,” Chauvin told the Minneapolis court. “But briefly, however, I want to extend my condolences to the Floyd family,” he added.

My son is a “good man”

The mother of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered African-American George Floyd during an arrest last year, said at the hearing of his sentencing on Friday that her son was “a good man.”

“I have always believed in your innocence and I will never doubt it,” Carolyn Pawlenty said, addressing Chauvin in a Minneapolis courthouse while awaiting her punishment.

“It doesn’t matter where you go, where you are. I will always be there to visit you, ”he added, urging the judge to show leniency towards the murderer.

Source .

0