Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd, spends 23 hours in solitary cell in Minnesota with surveillance every 30 minutes



Citizens react to the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin, the former policeman of Minneapolis, convicted Tuesday of murdering the African-American George Floyd, spends 23 out of 24 hours a day in solitary confinement without contact with the rest of the prison population as a measure to avoid reprisals against him.

After the guilty verdict read in court, before 5 pm, by the Judge Peter Cahill, Chauvin was handcuffed out of the compound and transported to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights, where he will spend his days confined to a cell until a sentencing hearing takes place.

Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Corrections agreed that Chauvin would remain in a cell with maximum security. Prison officers must pass through your cell every 30 minutes, minimum.

Chauvin is accompanied by a mattress, a combo toilet and sink and a small shower, according to The Week report.

The Stillwater jail facility, about 25 miles east of downtown Minneapolis, is known for its extreme security and for housing the most notorious criminals.

The official name of the prison is Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights (MCF-OPH), and it is the only one in the state below level 5 for male prisoners.

“Oak Park Heights is the highest-level custodial jail in the Minnesota Department of Correction (DOC) system. However, most of the prisoners here are in maximum or closed custody since some of them need high levels of security, ”the agency indicates on its website.

The prison, which is partly built underground, was designed to isolate inmates and prevent them from fighting with each other or with the guards.

A Newsweek report indicates that since it was opened in 1982, no leaks have been reported and only one homicide has been recorded.

This is Derek Chauvin's new mugshot after being found GUILTY on all counts of murder, just released by Minnesota Department of Corrections. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

The day after Chauvin was transferred to prison, Floyd’s family attorney, Ben Crump, He shared on Twitter the new transfer photo of the ex-police officer after he was found guilty of the three charges against him.

“This is the new signing photo of Derek Chauvin after he was found ‘GUILTY’ of all murder charges, recently released by the Minnesota Department of Correction,” reads a message accompanying the tweet. In the photo, Chauvin appears with an orange prison report, with a serious expression and with his chin slightly raised.

The sentencing hearing against Chauvin is scheduled to take place sometime in the summer, but there is no set date yet.

The maximum sentence to which he is exposed is 40 years in prison for murder in the second degree; 25 years for murder in the third degree and 10 for murder in the second degree.

However, having no criminal record, Chauvin could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for each of the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third.

