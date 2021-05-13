Derek Brunson vs. Official Darren Till as the headliner for UFC Fight Night on August 14

Derek Brunson will have a chance to reach all five wins in a row when he meets Darren till in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night August 14.

ESPN reported on the matchup Wednesday night.

Brunson made his way into the top 5 at 185 pounds after a very dominant performance against Kevin Holland in the duel that closed the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 22.

The 37-year-old veteran has not lost since being finalized by the current division champion, Israel Adesanya, on November 3, 2018.

Till, a former Welterweight title challenger, was to headline the star of the UFC on ABC 2 in view of Marvin vettori, but had to abandon the fight due to a clavicular fracture.

The Englishman competed for the last time as the headliner of the UFC Fight Island 4, where he fell by unanimous decision to the former division champion, Robert Whittaker.

Till, number six in the ranking, is 1 – 3 in his last four fights played.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.