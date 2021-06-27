Derek Brunson proposes rival to Jon Jones for heavyweight debut

Jon Jones | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Derek Brunson has an interesting suggestion for Jon Jones’ next fight as It’s been almost a year since Jon Jones moved into the heavyweight division, and has yet to debut.

A salary dispute with UFC president Dana White has been the source of all his troubles.. He was expected to face heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but the opportunity has fallen to Derrick Lewis instead.

On the other hand, current No. 3 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane, who will surely improve his position in the rankings once he updates, solidified his position as a top-flight heavyweight following his victory over Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30.

The Frenchman showed too much speed and very good technique, even at higher levels than a normal heavyweight would exhibit. After his victory, Derek Brunson, No. 5 in the UFC middleweight rankings, made an interesting suggestion.

I affirm that Winning against Jones would be a dream matchup as both fighters exhibit a calculated approach to their game.. Brunson also mentioned that Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones “can wait.”

Give me Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane. I can wait on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones! What a perfect matchup with the measured calculated approach by Jones and Gane !!! – Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2021

