Derek Brunson pretends to be intoxicated and challenges Paulo Costa again

Derek Brunson Poses on the Scale During Official Weigh-In Before UFC Vegas 5 | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Middleweight Derek Brunson appears determined to face Paulo Costa in his next match.

After beating Kevin Holland At UFC Vegas 22, the American challenged the former challenger to the belt. Now, he once again challenged his possible rival, simulating a drunken state, and even offered a bottle of wine in case the Brazilian accepts the fight.

“Two people acting drunk, nothing again. I will bring the wine when you sign ”, wrote Brunson in your account Twitter.

The provocation is carried out after months of provocations between both parties, Paulo Costa fought for the belt, in UFC 253. But the Brazilian was knocked out in the second round.

After months of silence, Coast revealed that he had a bottle of wine hours before the match and that he may have been under the influence of alcohol. Now, Brunson He reminded him of the case to provoke him and he finally accepted the challenge.

With a streak of four consecutive victories, Derek Brunson established himself as one of the best in the division by beating Kevin Holland in the stellar of UFC Vegas 22. Fourth in the rankings, the middleweight has a record of 22-7.

At 29 years old, Paulo Costa will seek to recover after losing his undefeated front Israel Adesanya. “Borrachinha” is in the second position and was going to face Robert Whittaker in UFC Vegas 24. But, a strong flu picture left him off the billboard.