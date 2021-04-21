Deregulation would be the route to the rise of shale in Argentina

(Bloomberg) – Oil companies need more freedom if Argentina is looking to fully develop a shale empire in Patagonia, according to the billionaire owner of one of the country’s largest drillers.

Vaca Muerta, which has the potential to mimic the success of the Permian basin in the United States and revitalize Argentina’s ailing economy, still produced just 138,000 barrels of crude a day in February, compared to 4.6 million a day. forecast for the Permian in May.

The main reason these companies are not producing those amounts after more than a decade of drilling their first wells is the many government rules, and the many changes to those rules, said Alejandro Bulgheroni, owner of Pan American Energy with CNOOC Ltd. and BP Plc of China.

Drillers have to be “satisfied that they are going to be in charge of the business and that they will not be told how to run things every day,” Bulgheroni said in an interview. “Companies that have to invest billions of dollars anywhere in the world need to have some guarantees about the future.”

Argentina has a long history of interventions in energy markets. Currently, capital and export controls are thwarting faster development in Vaca Muerta. The government is working on a bill that would ease those controls and provide drillers with predictable investment conditions, including a special pricing mechanism for crude.

