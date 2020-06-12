The ball will roll today in the Santander League after the coronavirus and he will do it with the best match: the Seville derby. Seville and Betis They face in a very different, but special Seville derby. The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium will host the resumption of the Santander League today Thursday, June 11, at 10:00 p.m.. After three months of hiatus, sevillistas and verdiblancos will jump onto the pitch to open day 28 of the championship, in a Sevilla – Betis match led by Mateu Lahoz.

After the suspension of the Santander League due to the coronavirus, every precaution is little and, although the near future is already drawing with an audience in the stands, the Sevilla – Betis match will be played behind closed doors. That does not prevent the expectation of the Seville derby from being maximum. The Seville-Betis derby can be followed on television on different platforms, through Movistar LaLiga, and online with live narration from minute to minute on the website of OK DAILY.

Although with this new normality after the coronavirus, the sensations and the state of form of the teams is unknown, the counter is not reset. The Seville seeks to reaffirm in these remaining 11 days his place among the top four, which gives him access to the Champions League, while the Betis They want to get closer to a Europa League that, for the moment, is quite far away.

Those of Julen Lopetegui they came from win two of their last three league games Osasuna and Getafe, tying the remainder, against Atlético de Madrid. With 47 points, they are third, one above the fifth place. For its part, the team of Ruby broke a month-and-a-half streak without a win by beating the then-leader Real Madrid and, with 33 points, they are in the middle of the table, nine in Europe.

What time does Sevilla – Betis play?

Spain: 06/11/2020 22:00 hours (21:00 hours in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 06/11/2020 17:00 hours.

Mexico: 06/11/2020 15:00 hours.

Colombia: 06/11/2020 15:00 hours.

Peru: 06/11/2020 15:00 hours.

Chile: 06/11/2020 16:00.

Venezuela: 06/11/2020 16:00.

Uruguay: 06/11/2020 17:00 hours.

The Angels: 06/11/2020 13:00 hours.

NY: 06/11/2020 16:00.

Where is Sevilla – Betis played?

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium

Where does Sevilla – Betis televise?

Spain: Movistar LaLiga

Germany: DAZN, TeleClub Sport Live

Argentina: ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Bolivia: Tigo Sports

Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Chile: ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Colombia: ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur

Costa Rica: SKY HD

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Ecuador: ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports CONNECT, Free

Italy: DAZN

Japan: WOWOW, DAZN

Mexico: SKY HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: SKY HD

Holland: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Panama: SKY HD

Paraguay: ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS

Uruguay: ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela: ESPN Play Sur

Who umpires Sevilla – Betis?

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Valencian Committee)

Possible alignments of Sevilla – Betis

Seville: Vaclik; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Jordán, Fernando, Banega; Suso, Franco Vázquez and De Jong.

Betis: Joel Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Álex Moreno; Canales, Edgar González, Guardado; Fekir, Joaquín and Loren.