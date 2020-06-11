FINAL. The game ends with a clear 2-0 victory for Sevilla on the second leg of the Santander League. Lopetegui’s men were much superior and found the victory against an inoperative Betis thanks to a doubtful penalty by Bartra over De Jong that transformed Ocampos and to another wonder of the Argentinean who made possible the goal of Fernando upside down. The Sevilla players settle in the Champions area and Betis says goodbye to Europe, running out of virtually no options.

Minute 90 + 6. FINAAAAAAAL. The Seville derby ends with a local victory. Sevilla prevails thanks to goals from Ocampos and Fernando. SEVILLA 2-0 BETIS.

Minute 90 + 4. Suso tried, but his cross shot went to a corner after bouncing off a defender.

Minute 90. Six minute extension is added.

Minute 88. Marc Bartra is injured. Request the field from outside the field.

Minute 86. GO OCCASION FOR JOAQUÍN! He hits it from the front, with a spectacular thread and Diego Carlos is launched to prevent the ball from entering. Great combination between him and Fekir. What gamers.

Minute 85. Betis tries through Lainez, who has been very active since he entered.

Minute 80. Change in Sevilla. Reguilón and Oliver Torres leave and Escudero and Franco Vázquez enter.

Minute 76. AY LOREN! He just had to push her, but he was wrong.

Minute 73. Cooling break time. Take advantage of Lopetegui to make a change. Munir leaves and Suso enters.

Minute 70. Double change also in Sevilla. The man of the party, Lucas Ocampos, leaves and Banega enters. De Jong also leaves and En-Nesyri enters.

Minute 69. Double change at Betis. Borja Iglesias and Aleñá leave and Joaquín and Loren Morón enter.

Minute 68. WHAT HAS THE PANDA HAD! Very clear opportunity for Borja Iglesias. He shoots at the head and is about to cut distances. The first of Betis in this match, at 68 ′.

Minute 62. GOLAAAAAAAAZO DE FERNANDOOOOOOOO! GOAL GOAL GOAL GOOOOOOOL FROM SEVILLAAAAAAA! Corner kicked at the near post, where Ocampos touches it on spur to chop it and put it on Fernando’s head, who beats Joel. SEVILLA 2-0 BETIS.

Minute 60. Rubi’s second change, seeking the reaction of a poor Betis. Lainez enters and Tello leaves, absent today.

Minute 57. The Betis players have not stopped protesting and it is no wonder. The action has cost Bartra the yellow. The one that Mateu Lahoz just rolled in the Seville derby …

Minute 56. OCAMPOOOOOS GOOOOOL! GOAL GOAL GOOOOOOL OF SEVILLAAAAAA! He throws strong, low and to the opposite side of the goalkeeper the Argentine, who overtakes his own. SEVILLA 1-0 BETIS.

Minute 54. What a penalty Mateu just whistled! Bartra jumps up and leans lightly on De Jong with his arm. There is contact, but not enough to beep.

Minute 49. Yellow card for Emerson. Mateu’s first cardboard.

Minute 48. READY TO MARK JOAN JORDAN! The one that Eibar’s ex has failed! Great addition to Navas, which makes it level for the arrival of the midfielder, who was able to hit it first. He did not do it, he got involved and finally, the play died with a shy and smart shot by Munir that Joel catches.

Minute 46. ROLL THE BALL BACK IN THE PIZJUÁN! Sevilla juices it. SEVILLA 0-0 BETIS.

REST. First change at Betis. Rubi performs the first of the five variations available to her. Sidnei leaves and Feddal enters.

REST. Rest time at Sánchez-Pizjuán with a draw to zero. Sevilla have clearly dominated against a Betis that has hardly had options beyond the 5th minute. The Verdiblanco team started pressing very high and putting Sevilla’s ball out in serious trouble, but the tables were quickly changed. Those of Lopetegui managed to get hold of the ball and stalk Joel’s goal. Ocampos sent it to the crossbar and Koundé and De Jong were on the verge of scoring a header, but their shots narrowly missed. The good defensive actions of Betis, which has suffered during this first half, have prevented the result from being another after the first 45 minutes.

Minute 45 + 2. End of the first part in Pizjuán. HAD THE LAST OCAMPOOSSSS! He hit it hard and his shot was rejected by Joel. Everything remains the same in the great derby. SEVILLA 0-0 BETIS.

Minute 45. Betis was trying to counter it through Fekir and Tello, but Diego Carlos cut. Two of extension are added.

Minute 43. De Jong put it, looking for the wall with Munir in the small area after a great combination between them. Sidnei was very attentive to clear the danger.

Minute 39. Canales hits her from afar, but his shot goes high. Betis is not found and the Cantabrian has tried a kick that makes the team react, so far ineffective in attack.

Minute 31. Moisturizing break in the Sánchez Pizjuán. Mateu Lahoz for the game so that the players can take a minimum rest and take orders from their coaches.

Minute 27. About to score Luuk de Jong! Great move by Munir on the left, who leaves Emerson and puts a perfect center. The Dutchman took a chopped shot that is about to see the door. Joel wasn’t coming.

Minute 20. Koundé shot at the exit of a corner that is about to find goal. Betis is suffering quite a bit from the ball and hardly finds an opportunity to approach the area, under pressure from Sevilla, which is coming.

Minute 16. Canned sound in Pizjuán with songs to remember Antonio Puerta.

Minute 12. Channels Channels to the area a lack and clears the Seville defense. Sevilla have taken control, which is beginning to dominate and clearly approach.

Minute 10. TO THE LONG OCAMPOS! Opportunity for Sevilla, who was able to do the first. He went into the area and without thinking he hit it, crashing it into the wood.

Minute 6. The ball reaches Munir, who tries to give it to De Jong but misses the pass, with everything in his favor.

Minute 2. He begins by pressing Betis very high, drowning Sevilla and getting Vaclik into complications.

Minute 1. START ROLLING THE BALL! IT IS PLAYED IN SÁNCHEZ-PIZJUÁN! START THE DERBI! THE LEAGUE IS BACK! SEVILLA 0-0 BETIS.

22:01. A minute of silence is observed in memory of those who died of coronavirus.

21:58. PLAYERS JUMP SEPARATELY TO THE FIELD! The hymn of the Outburst sounds at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, with videos of the fans singing it on the video scoreboards.

21:55. Let’s remember the eleven times of both teams. At Seville Ocampos plays. At Betis Joaquin does not. Lopetegui goes with: Vaclik; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Joan Jordán, Fernando, Oliver Torres; Ocampos, Munir and De Jong. For his part, Rubi leaves the game with: Joel Robles; Emerson, Bartra, Sidnei, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, Canales, Aleñá; Fekir, Tello and Borja Iglesias.

21:50. About to start the game that resumes the Santander League between Seville and the Betis. Day 28 begins three months late, but the important thing is – precisely – that he returns. Today football returns to the first division and it does so with a Seville derby. There is no better poster.

21:43. About to end the warm-up of both teams on the Pizjuán grass. Just under 20 minutes for football to return in the first division, for the Santander League.

21:35. The Betis He arrives after beating Real Madrid in his last game. Precisely the author of the final goal in that victory, Tello, today part of the start. The Betis, to win, will be six points from Europe, with 10 days to go.

21:30. The team led by Julen Lopetegui arrives at the match in third position. The Seville is one point above Getafe, which is fifth, so if they do not win today they could lose their place in the Champions League this day.

21:25. The derby resumes the championship and does so with a great match. The Seville derby between Seville and Betis opens this new normal in the Santander League. Today we will experience the first complete football match in Spain in three months. It will be without an audience, but it comes very hot due to the constant crossing of declarations of relevant characters from both sets.

21:20. For his part, Rubi forgets Joaquin Of start. The Verdiblanco captain will not be in what would be his number 21 derby. He will be on the bench, and may be one of the five changes made by the coach.

21:15. The ownership of Ocampos on this day. The Argentine was doubtful and everything indicated that the Seville derby would be lost. However, Lopetegui is at stake and goes with everything and, with it, includes his best man of the season.

21:08. Let’s go with the eleven of Rubi! The Betis comes out with: Joel Robles; Emerson, Bartra, Sidnei, Álex Moreno; Canales, Guido Rodríguez, Aleñá; Fekir, Tello and Borja Iglesias.

21:05. Let’s go with the alignments of both teams! We start with the Seville. Lopetegui comes out with: Vaclik; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Joan Jordán, Fernando, Oliver Torres; Ocampos, Munir and De Jong.

21:00. Come back the Santander League and he does it with a tremendous game! The great derby, the Seville – Betis Soccer resumes in the first division after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus. A Seville derby that will be special as well as rare. It will be behind closed doors and the atmosphere will not be the usual, although it is still a high risk duel. The important thing, beyond the game, is that the ball rolls again and, with it, a canned competition that will allow us to soak up football for the next 39 days.

The Seville arrives with the loss of Ocampos and Gudelj. The Argentinean cannot be due to injury, while the midfielder will be out for a penalty. Those of Lopetegui look for to settle down in positions of Liga de Campeones of face to the last ten parties of the championship.

The Betis, On the other hand, he managed to get away from the descent winning Real Madrid just before the break. Now he will seek more than three points against his maximum rival, trying to get closer to some European positions from which he is very far.