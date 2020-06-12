Sevilla reaffirmed its candidacy to play the next Champions League clearly winning the derby against Betis. Lucas Ocampos became the proper name of the return of football to Spain being the author of the first goal of the match, giving away the second with a fancy heel assist and even crashing a ball into the crossbar. The Betis will have an excuse for a rigorous penalty from Mateu, but the local superiority remained in force on goal occasions.

The new football became a reality at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. No hobby, but with details that evoke that make it clear that they have not forgotten them. The public address system, the banners, the presence of managers and even the hydration break made the soccer players feel if we were on March 8. But, let no one forget, Everything has changed and you could see it from the first minute of the game with the screams between each other as the ambient sound.

The two contenders They pressed very high as a result of having the ace up their sleeve for all five changes. Betis was the one that most affected this idea, but Sevilla found the tickle of their rival with an Oliver Torres in Guti version. The Atlético youth squad, whenever he appeared, leaked passes that forced both Bartra and Sidnei to sprint.

Sevilla, not surprisingly, seized the first occasions with Ocampos crashing an attempt to the crossbar that resonated in the average capital of Seville. Betis, through ball possession, I tried to answer, but without much depth. The overcrowding of left-handers in the midfield – Fekir, Canales and Aleña – made the visiting game predictable, while the locals came out like knives against the counter.

SevillaLittle by little, he was positioning himself in the domain of a Joel who did not have to boast. De Jong continues as before the coronavirus ahead of goal, but in the end their struggle would be decisive for the future of the meeting.

Ocampos makes the difference

The break was great for a Sevilla that stretched lines. Betis was on the ropes giving one corner after another. With the eighth in the local account, Lopetegui’s team found a severe penalty that Mateu Lahoz saw and that at the VAR they did not want to rectify him.

The Valencian referee, used to being the boy at the christening, the groom at the wedding and the dead man at the funeral, saw a rigorous contact between Bartra and De Jong that ended up decreeing the 11 meters. The former Barça central defender jumped with his arm a little orthopedically and hindered the Dutchman in an action without excessive danger.

Ocampos, the most fit player of the Sevilla players, was in charge of scoring his eleventh goal this season, prolonging his scoring streak in the last five games. Betis reacted was on the ropes and seemed unable to get out with the ball played.

Sevilla, seeing the weakness of the rival, continued hitting from the corner kick. In a center that went to the near post, Ocampos took a great heel assist from the top in the air so that Fernando Finish at point-blank range at the far post. The center scored the sentence against a Betis who lacked character.

Lopetegui looked so superior with half an hour to go that he retired an Ocampos That was doubt until the last minute and reserved for future calls. Betis, after being very conservative, improved its image with the entry of Joaquín and Lainez. Sevilla, however, He showed his solvent version proving that scoring two goals is an impossible undertaking for almost any team.

The locals slept the game and Betis had to settle for a defeat that leaves them totally cold. The verdiblancos were a love and I can not face a much more experienced Sevilla and that presents its candidacy to great heights in what is lacking in the League.