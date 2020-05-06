DERAYED – VICTIMS OF THE AMERICAN DREAM

Desvariados belongs to that glorious lineage that has taken rock sung in Spanish to unimaginable heights. Part of the legacy of the original Sirex or Miguel Ríos that later led to that mythical period in the eighties with Loquillo, Leño, Rosendo or Burning. People who have marked an era, followed by bands that are part of the history of music in Spain such as Los Enemigos or M Clan until today. Minimal examples of a multitude of groups that have kept the Rock & Roll banner strong and that are currently captained by people like Los Zigarros or Desvariados.

From the hand of Warner Music we are presented with this “Victims of the American Dream”, eleven songs where strength is mixed, the wild face of stark rock, along with a calmer side with halftime and the final ballad. Letters that revolve around heartbreak, sex or alcohol. Losers who try to survive driving at full speed seeking to leave the solitude in cities that do not admit them. Pure essence of American rock in a well-oiled quartet, where all the instruments sound rhythmic offering honesty. The people of Madrid have obtained an album that will be loved by lovers of classic rock, and imagine that for the new generations, which we are eager to hear live which, we suppose, is where we will most enjoy these victims of the American dream.

The Lp opens with “Brave at the Wheel” with a catchy “riff”. Electric rock & roll full of adrenaline in less than three minutes. “- Brave men at the wheel try to escape from here. Brave suicidal driving around Madrid- “. Follow the energy with his first single “Kiss my skull” where they explain: “-I am going with anyone who loves me, just because you are not there.” They say, in their lyrics, that sex lacks attitude. To them, surely not. The song of the same name “Victims of the American Dream” continues along the lines of catchy chorus and speed, narrating everything in less than three minutes. A second successful “single”. As is “distilled ammonia” where they continue to be at a high level, with those illicit deals south of the border. It sounds borderline, reminiscent of ZZ Top. “Your last try” is the first half-time, with the keyboard serving as a chorus. One of those well-crafted Springsteen songs. More halves with “Aguardiente” more acoustic than the first four songs, even in the plucking. With “His animal dictatorship” speed returns. The animal dictatorship, to which the title alludes, is the one that keeps them on fire at the stroke of the hip. Little more to say. Good choruses in the chorus. “Too Fast” maintains the classic Rock & Roll tone. The “diminuendo” before the pluck reminds us of AC / DC. The well-used “riffs” continue with “Move in the dark” where they revisit Burning, taking him to their field. With “Better will be forgetting” a change of melody appears, with a good “rockabilly” cut with multiple changes of rhythm, closing with “Still” which, without a doubt, is the most intimate thing we are going to hear in “Victims of the American Dream” . A ballad with the solo accompaniment of the guitar and which serves as the culmination of a wonderful work that will satisfy the most demanding palates.

DERAYED – VICTIMS OF THE AMERICAN DREAM

2020-05-06

8.5 Final Note

