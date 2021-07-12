Deputy urgent to supervise that businesses comply with capacity and sanitary measures

MEXICO CITY.- The local deputy of Morena, Guadalupe Chavira, considered urgent a coordinated action between local government, mayors and INVEA to “supervise commercial establishments that have excessively relaxed sanitary measures to avoid contagion among the population, a condition imposed so that they could return to their activities.”

He considered that this measure is fundamental given the report of 9,542 new cases of covid registered in Mexico City on July 9, “the highest figure for 5 months,” he stated in a statement.

It is enough to go around the restaurants and bars in areas such as Roma, Condesa, Polanco, Coyoacán, places that mainly young people frequent, to make sure that commercial establishments no longer respect the allowed capacity, there is no longer the use of face masks are mandatory, and much less is respected, the healthy distance ”stated Chavira.

The legislator stated that “it is not about stopping the economy, but rather establishing the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The increase in infections among young people warrants “a comprehensive care plan, ranging from vaccination to psychological care, since there are more than 16 months of pandemic, and therefore of confinement, which in some cases has done that these, even at the cost of their own integrity, want to leave, let us remember what it is to be young, but also what it is to be responsible ”, he considered.

And he explained that for the fifth consecutive week, Mexico registers an increase in cases, the latest report locates an increase of 26 percent and “although the first regional outbreaks occurred in tourist centers, they have now spread, the State of Mexico already reports a 50 percent increase -in the number of covid cases- and in the capital of the country the increase is slightly less than 42 percent “.

In this sense, he urged the executive branch “to take the necessary measures to reduce the cases of contagion in the City, since currently the highest number of infected is the population between 20 and 39 years old, the vast majority of whom have not yet received the vaccine. ”.

