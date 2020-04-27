District deputy Fábio Felix (PSOL-DF) said on Sunday, 26, that he will file a lawsuit in Federal Justice to bar the appointment of the current head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Jorge Oliveira, to the Ministry of Justice. Bolsonaro’s friend, Oliveira must replace former federal judge Sérgio Moro, who stepped down last Friday, 24, and made a series of charges against the President of the Republic.

Oliveira is a name of extreme confidence for the president, with whom he has a decades-long relationship. The minister’s father was Bolsonaro’s chief of staff for 20 years in the Chamber of Deputies. For Felix, Oliveira’s profile shows that the nomination aims to protect the interests of Bolsonaro and his children.

“The ex-minister and the President accused themselves of very serious crimes, including obstruction of Justice (art. 1, § 2, of Law 12.850 / 2010) and privileged passive corruption (art. 13, § 2, of the CP). If Moro is telling the truth, it is a huge risk not only for the investigations that involve fake news, but for all the work of the Federal Police and the Ministries of Justice. Judicial precedents indicate that every act must obey administrative morality, even when it comes to the appointment and inauguration of Minister of State “, said the deputy.

Oliveira has already had his performance criticized within the government for “barbering” committed in the first year of Jair Bolsonaro’s administration. In addition to being minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Oliveira is responsible for the Legal Affairs Subchefia (SAJ), one of the most strategic posts in the Planalto Palace.

The slippages of the department responsible for advising the president on decision-making have already forced him to back down from advertisements, such as a Provisional Measure (MP) to increase the salaries of police officers in the Federal District at the end of last year, and caused unease with the Supreme Federal Court (STF), after insisting on transferring the demarcation of indigenous lands to the Ministry of Agriculture.

SAJ is linked to the General Secretariat of the Presidency and the two positions are accumulated by Oliveira, one of the closest assistants to the president, in addition to being his friend. Lawyer and military police officer of the Federal District reserve, he assumed the role at the beginning of the year, when the secretariat was still reporting to the Civil House, commanded by Onyx Lorenzoni. He was appointed chief minister of the General Secretariat in a restructuring carried out in June last year and took the SAJ nucleus with him, emptying the Civil House.

In the first year of government, the Sub-section of Legal Affairs endorsed wage increases without budget allocation, reissue of Provisional Measure – legal text that is effective immediately – with identical content in the same year, which is prohibited by the Constitution, and decrees with excerpts considered unconstitutional.

Cuddle

About to be confirmed as the new Minister of Justice, Oliveira posted today on his Twitter account a photo of Bolsonaro’s speech on Friday, shortly after the resignation of former Minister Sérgio Moro, accompanied by a message of support to the President.

“Together with PR @jairbolsonaro for a better Brazil. Brazil above all, God above all!” Wrote Oliveira.

