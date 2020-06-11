CDMX.- The local deputy of Morena, Nazario Norberto Sánchez, has become a target of criticism from users, after it was announced that in exchange for 30 pesos and a copy of the voter registration card (INE), he sold bags with fruits and vegetables to residents of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office (GAM), in Mexico City.

For his part, the official assures that it is only a measure to support low-income people facing the covid-19 pandemic. However, many have begun to question why the deputy requires a copy of the identification.

His copy of voter registration card, with telephone number and 30 pesos, with a change of preference, 30 pesos, which is the supply, are 10 products that he brings, “said one of his workers.

Selling vegetable pantries at a symbolic price in the Molina Module, to people who need it most. All keeping a healthy distance. pic.twitter.com/uYMKTPVRoU – Nazario Norberto S. (@NazarioNorberto)

June 10, 2020

Apparently, the bags contained tomatoes, carrots, chili peppers, potatoes, pineapple, and tomato.

We did not have time, you arrive, you deliver and you leave, while I ask your address, your name, your phone, I take here with people three or four minutes and I deliver them in seconds, 5, 10, 15 seconds and you leave I do not want to infect my people or spread them, ”said the deputy.

Nazario Norberto Sánchez, pointed out that the only intentions were to avoid more infections, that is why he preferred to request a copy from the INE so as not to have too much contact with people.

He added that the 2,000 bags of vegetables delivered to the Central de Abasto were purchased with their money, which cost approximately 120 pesos each.

