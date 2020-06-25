Deputy Mayela del Carmen Salas Sáenz. (Photo: special)

The deputy of Morena in the Michoacán Congress, Mayela del Carmen Salas Sáenz, called her peers in the bench a “ball of nacos” after discussion of a point of agreement that she proposed.

In the virtual session, Salas Sáenz asked to allocate more resources to the care of women victims of violence, but some of his companions voted against, while others abstained.

After the results of the vote, the first secretary of the board of directors, Humberto González, asked if there was any other intervention to establish a position. It was then that Mayela del Carmen launched the insults, believing that her microphone was off.

« There it is … they didn’t support you … and what does it matter to me that they support me, you fucking nac ball »he released.

The legislator’s comment provoked nervous laughter from the rest of her colleagues. « Ay, ay, ay », you hear another deputy say.

So far, Congresswoman Salas Sáenz has not said anything about what happened. The Morena bench has also not positioned itself on the matter and neither has the entity’s Legislature.

According to the Twitter account of the Michoacán Congress, in the ordinary virtual session of this Wednesday, in addition to requesting more resources to address violence against women, the deputy Mayela del Carmen Salas presented another initiative to legally regulate the work they do so much. authorities such as activists and neighbors in favor of ownerless animals.

It is not the first time that deputies from some local Congress have insulted their fellow legislators for various reasons and even faced blows.

On March 25, deputies from Morena and the Social Encounter Party fought with blows and bites, because a group of legislators tried to prevent the entry of the director of the Finance area of ​​the Baja California Sur Congress.

The quarrel between the deputies Lorenia Lineth Montaño, from PES, and Rosalba Rodríguez López, from Morena, began after legislators from Social Encounter and the National Action Party (PAN) closed the entrance of the state Congress to prevent the entry of the director of the Finance area.

Two 4T deputies in Baja California Sur are attacked by bites (Screenshots)

This situation unleashed an exchange of insults that ended with the fight between the deputies. Both received bites on the arms, and Rodríguez López was also injured in the left ear.

Another regrettable incident occurred in October last year in the Morelos Congress, when the independent deputy José Casas González He spoke before the plenary to « chile pelón » to his colleagues when he told them that « what are you getting into this for, from the moment they accepted a candidacy and being here, they knew the responsibilities of having a position ».

And he added: “People of Morelos, unfortunately that is the way things are. We have to go through this Congress. It’s the bad thing about taking people out of the kitchen and giving them a seat«

The controversial declarations came after the legislative majority voted to impeach Deputy Tania Valentina Rodríguez Ruiz, of the PT, accused of operating in favor of ex-Governor Graco Ramírez and of incurring contempt in her legislative activities by violating State law of Responsibilities of Public Servants that sanctions the abandonment or unwarranted neglect of the functions entrusted to it.

The session turned into a shower of protests from seven deputies who make up the so-called G-7, led by Tania Valentina, after her dismissal as president of the Political and Government Board was formalized.

