Deputy Director of the CIA prepares visit of Vice President Harris in Mexico

The deputy director of the CIA, David Cohen, is in Mexico to prepare the visit to the country of the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, scheduled for June 8, the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported this Thursday.

Harris will visit Guatemala and Mexico between June 7 and 8 to mainly address migration issues and the covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the preparations for that tour, this Thursday “coordination meetings were held between David Cohen, deputy director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and officials from the National Defense and Defense departments. Navy Navy, as well as the National Intelligence Center of Mexico “, detailed a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

There are also talks between staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US embassy in Mexico to analyze other details of the visit.

Harris’s trip to Mexico “is intended to continue the talks on migration and regional development, cooperation in the face of the pandemic and economic reactivation that, among others, have been at the center of the bilateral agenda,” the statement added. .

Harris has held two virtual meetings with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the last of them on May 7.

On that occasion, both leaders pledged to cooperate to solve the underlying problems, such as violence and poverty, that push Central Americans to try to emigrate without papers to the United States.

In March, some 172,000 arrests of Central Americans were registered on the border with Mexico, the highest number in 15 years, according to US authorities.