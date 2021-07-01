Deputy Commander of the Israeli rescue team assures that what he has seen in Surfside is the most complicated he has seen in his life

This morning Elad Edei woke up to the same news as the relatives of the disappeared after the partial collapse of a building near Miami Beach: the search work was interrupted due to the danger of collapse.

“Despair” is the word that defines what he felt. However, unperturbed, he continues to think – and so he assured in an interview with Infobae-, what there is still hope. “The chances are low, yes, but hope persists ”, he says convinced, based on his vast experience in teams of this type.

Edei is one of the team members of high-level specialists in engineering and social work sent last week by Israel, when hours had passed since the incident, and the magnitude of the tragedy was already beginning to be glimpsed. Its mission is to collaborate in rescue efforts by mapping the site of destruction, assisting the Jewish community in identifying victims and survivors, and support to local rescue forces in general

—How would you rate this disaster with others in which you participated?

“This is the most complicated place I have ever seen.” The collapse is truly unique. The building collapsed in on itself. It collapsed into four distinct phases and each one collapsed on top of the previous one. So we deal with hundreds of layers each on top of the other.

“If the rest of the building collapses, how does it affect the chances of finding survivors?”

—It cannot be predicted, because we do not know in which direction it may fall, if to the center, backwards. You can’t really make an estimate.

“One of your colleagues told us they found airy spaces in the rubble.” Are they still there?

“Yes, we found some.” The American rescue team found several with things inside, such as armchairs, furniture and other things, but yes, they are still there.

“What could be done to make the structure more stable, in your opinion?”

“Now they can’t do anything, we have to wait for the site to stabilize.”

“How are you mapping the site?”

—Site mapping is done in three phases. Phase one: we take the original plans of the building. Phase two: we take the current situation of the building and compare it with special engineers. Phase 3: We ask family members and collect as much information as possible about the people who were or were not in the building during the collapse. For example, on floor 5 there were 12 apartments and four were empty. So we know that those apartments were there, there were people inside and we tried, with the help of the families, to determine the exact locations of the relatives.

– In what kinds of things can the relatives of the disappeared help them?

—For example, one of them told me that the father used to sleep in the living room and that the mother slept with one of the daughters in the parents’ room and another daughter in their room. So we mapped the department and placed the members of this family in three different locations. That is the way we do with all the floors, all the departments. We have 136 departments and we take all the information we have and then we can define what are the points where we should find people trapped. This allows rescue teams to start searching and digging at the exact points, because the site is hundreds of feet in area and you cannot go anywhere with the machinery and rescue equipment.

“When will they stop looking for victims and start removing the rubble?”

“That decision is up to local authorities alone, or those of the Florida government.” They are the only ones who can declare that the operations of the rescue teams are over and that we can proceed to what they call “recovery”, which means operating heavy machinery and beginning to clear the floors.

“What a big setback is it, in terms of finding survivors, to have to stop work now?”

-We do not know. As we speak, they are assessing the situation. Myself and my team are waiting, at any time you can call us to return to the site.

“How did you feel when they told you this morning that they had to stop everything?”

“It was disappointing.” But we understand that the best thing to do now is to keep rescuers safe.

“Do you hope there are survivors in the rubble?”

“Yes, we have to find the survivors, although the chances are low.” We told the families, there is still hope, we draw on past experiences. There may be.