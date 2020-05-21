The Fund for Investment and Encouragement of Cinema (Fidecine), is a federal trust for the production, post-production, distribution and exhibition of feature films thanks to which around 400 films have been produced in the last 20 years, some good, others very bad . East support could disappear very soon due to an initiative developed by the Morena party in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to information published by El Universal, the initiative was proposed by Mario Delgado Carrillo, former head of the capital’s education secretary, and intends to repeal articles 33 to 38 of the Federal Cinematography, corresponding to the legal support for the existence of the Fidecine, its technical committee, the flow and administration of resources.

“What we have seen, over the years in the management and administration of some trusts, has not been the achievement of their purposes of creation, nor transparency, nor the adequate use of public resources,” the argument read. .

In the case of the Science and Technology Law, the initiative proposes the repeal of paragraphs of Article 23, corresponding to the creation of the Scientific Research and Technological Development Funds, and specifies that in the case of the Conacyt Funds, the operational support will fall to the Council itself. It also proposes to repeal Article 50, which establishes the operating bases of the Scientific Research and Technological Development Funds. Same case with Article 56, especially in those paragraphs that speak of the attributions to the governing bodies of public research centers to decide the use, their criteria and the destination of self-generated resources, by donations or any other concept that could generate profits.

The announcement comes a day after María Novaro, director of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography, assured that the funds to support the industry were secured for this year and hoped that it would continue until 2021. The Commission of Culture and Cinematography of the Lower House, chaired by Sergio Mayer, assured that they knew nothing of the initiative until today.

So far Imcine has not commented on this.

