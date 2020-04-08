Laura Rojas announced that a proposal will be presented for political parties to give up part of their prerogatives to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Laura Rojas, assured that the legislators will donate 100 million pesos to reinforce the resources to face the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual press conference, he stated that they are already determining the way to collect the 100 million pesos, to which sectors will they be channeled and at what point in the health emergency will it be most convenient to make them available.

“We are making this effort to put together a 100 million pesos bag and see when it is more appropriate to do so,” he said. He added that society requires federal deputies to tighten their belts, but they already have.

He explained that now it is about 100 million pesos, however, the previous year the Chamber of Deputies had a reduction in its budget and in addition to this they have made cuts in various areas such as insurance for major medical expenses, the cell phone to legislators and the use of an official car to the committee chairs was canceled.

According to the donation from political parties of half of their prerogatives to support the actions against Covid-19, she announced that as president of the Chamber of Deputies she has not seen that there is a negative.

He explained that the political parties are seeking an opportunity to find the way they consider most appropriate to deliver said resources and asked the Federal Government to listen to their proposals.

In this sense, Laura Rojas commented that the federal legislators will present a proposal so that the political parties give part of their prerogatives to combat the coronavirus pandemic and reiterated his call for them to be taken into account. (Ntx)