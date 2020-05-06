The Chamber of Deputies Last details for a virtual first session, following the coronavirus pandemic. This Wednesday, Sergio Massa with the heads of blocks and interblocks will carry out a simulacrum to test the system that will be used. If there are no failures, the session will be called for this Thursday.

This Tuesday, in a meeting of Parliamentary Labor, the authorities of the House and the presidents of all the benches agreed to test the new system this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. The simulation of a mixed session – face-to-face and telematic – will be made taking advantage of a training on the Micaela Law that had been suspended at the beginning of the pandemic.

On the premmises 47 of the 257 legislators will be. The rest will do it through telematic connections from their homes or from provincial legislatures. In the drill that will take place this afternoon the system will be required to “A stress test” with the aim of detecting all the faults that could appear and to prevent hacks. Twenty deputies from the All Front, 20 from Together for Change, two from the Federal interblock, two from the Development Unit and two from the Left and the Neuquino Popular Movement will participate. If the result is positive, a new Parliamentary Labor meeting will be held at 19 to define the agenda for the session that will take place on Thursday at noon.

Among the topics to be discussed, the majority is linked to assistance for SMEs and referrals to health issues, such as the regulation of a system to facilitate the presentation of medical prescriptions. On the other hand, in principle there is consensus among the majority of the banks to deal with the project that exempts the payment of the income tax to workers considered essential, with the idea that this tax does not reach the overtime hours worked.

Congress sources who participated in the meeting of the block presidents told Telam that the wealth tax bill was not mentioned and, on the other hand, there was a majority agreement on the need to debate the Knowledge Economy. However, it would not be included in the agenda because it needs the approval of both houses and the Senate only approved the virtual session system to deal with issues related to the emergency by COVID-19. The possibility of dividing the agenda into three or four sessions was also evaluated, since the endorsement of the respective committees will be sought on each initiative.

On the other hand, in the first session to be held in the context of quarantine, the swearing-in of new deputies to take on their seats will take place. In the oficialismo Claudia Bernazza will take the place of Daniel Scioli, who will assume as ambassador to Brazil; while in Together for Change, José Luis Patiño will do it for Elisa Carrió. Meanwhile, in the last hours a dispute over the bank vacated by Andrés Larroque, recently appointed Minister of Development in the Buenos Aires government of Axel Kicillof. Although initially her place would be occupied by Lisandro Bormioli, Natalia Souto, who was twenty-second in the list of candidates for national deputies in 2019, was demanded from the party of Victoria Donda’s Somos.