Bill 2125/2020, made by Congressman Arthur Maia (DEM-BA) with the intention of freezing Profut’s parcels, had a strong negative impact. On Wednesday, two deputies sent amendments so that articles that allow a 50% reduction in the amounts paid to players in case of unilateral termination are removed.

Deputy Julio Delgado (PSB-MG) sent an opinion in which he says that the measure “benefits reckless management by leaders, since it favors that contracts can be interrupted less cheaply”.

In addition to using a study by the University of Football, in which he details that “80% of the players earn two minimum wages, about 15% are unemployed and of the remaining 5% few earn more than five thousand reais”, the parliamentarian warned:

“(…) such a change in the Pelé Law may cause the greatest number of unemployed athletes, given that it will be financially favorable to contract termination”.

Julio Delgado also pointed out:

“Often, when dealing with soccer players, we have in mind a very small portion of those who occupy the best jobs, in limited and competitive numbers. It is necessary to defend, mainly, soccer players who are working in an unstable situation. “, said.

In addition, he spoke about the attitude of the clubs.

“Currently, the clubs’ defaults are already high, with regard to labor debts, since most of the officers do not honor the contracts signed and avoid payment due,” concluded the deputy.

Federal deputy Julio Cesar Ribeiro (Republicanos-RJ) also sent to the Chamber of Deputies the request for the suppression of Articles 1, 6 and 7. In addition to stating that the players have particularities “guarantee of insurance, collection of values ​​related to IR and FGTS, image and arena rights” that are not provided for in the CLT, the parliamentarian was emphatic:

“(…) of the articles contained in the PL, a small part of them are strongly linked to the current period of public calamity that we live in, currently the remainder aims to offer more opportunities to clubs for maintaining managerial irresponsibility when trying to remove the rights of athletes workers, which at that moment we must stick to “.

One of the representatives of the group of lawyers he sent sent to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), a legal opinion in which he disputes the decision that reduces by 50% the amounts paid to players in case of unilateral termination, Filipe Rino he exalted the mobilization around the theme.

– We have around a thousand signatures of athletes from all divisions. In addition, we had deputies who spoke in our favor. We hope that other parliamentarians will also speak out – he said, THROW!.

Filipe Rino, who gave his opinion alongside lawyers Thiago Rino, Mariju Maciel and Dyego Tavares, praised the position of Senator Romário (PODE-RJ). The former attacker used his social networks to oppose the section of the PL that reduces the amounts by 50% in case of unilateral termination of contract.

– We are in direct contact with aides to Senator Romário. We are happy that he has positioned himself. For everything he has experienced, even in relation to salary problems, he knows what the routine players face is – he said.

The legal opinion stated that “the irreparable and irreparable losses that PL 2125/2020 will bring to the careers of almost 20 thousand athletes from all over the country”.

– We received with surprise the news that the Bill would be voted and on an urgent basis. This measure basically serves to relieve clubs, not exactly helping players during the pandemic of the new coronavirus – said the lawyer.

The group of lawyers asked for the deletion of two points from the bill. One of them is Article 4, which addresses the “suspension of terminations for default”.

– This article would make it possible for clubs not to deposit or collect FGTS and charges. Thus, default is privileged and the athlete could not ask for the termination of the contract – he detailed.

However, Articles 6 and 7 are the ones that most criticize Filipe Rino. He had allowed athletes to have a compensatory clause (contract termination) reduced by 50% if the club terminated their respective contracts.

– Congressman Arthur Maia was very unhappy in this decision. If the article is kept, the athletes will return to the time of slavery. Let’s say that a player who wins R $ 1,000, if he wants to leave a club will have to pay compensation of R $ 2 million. There will be a huge imbalance in the relationship between clubs and athletes. We hope these articles will be removed – he declared.

