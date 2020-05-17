Deputies of Opposition warned that the economic reactivation plan of the federal government it is incomplete, unclear and exclusive, which could generate a new wave of infections. Read: CCE calls for revoking energy coup deal

The PRI parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies assured that the document is far from being a comprehensive and detailed plan for the return of activities of local institutions, businesses and businesses in the country’s municipalities, which could generate a new wave of infections

In recent months, thousands of Mexicans have lost their jobs, which affects millions of families in our country. It is time to act together to face the looming crisis. Together # RescatemosMéxico !. pic.twitter.com/vB7MHNFz8T – Alejandro Moreno (@alitomorenoc)

May 17, 2020

In a statement, the deputies assured that they are in favor of the reopening of economic activities after the damage caused by social confinement. However, they demanded that this phase be carried out with prudence and responsibility to avoid affecting the health of Mexicans.

The PRI members insisted on the urgency of carrying out as many tests for coronavirus detection as possible in order to have a better diagnosis that identifies sources of contagion and avoid false expectations in homes, companies and institutions.

“A decision without a technical basis could be criminal. It is worrying that even when infections have not decreased as indicated by the WHO, a plan for the reopening is presented without having ‘flattened the curve’, that is, reducing the contagion factor “they warned.

The parliamentary group demanded effective coordination between the federal and state governments in order to achieve a realistic revival of economic activities.

“Effective coordination between the federal government and state governments without partisanship or pettiness is essential to achieve an efficient and realistic reactivation of economic activities, rather than a delimitation of responsibilities by the federal government, which, as with the sector Productive, the message is for states and municipalities to scratch with their own nails, “they added.

In addition, they demanded clarity regarding the methodology they will use to monitor cases of rebounds from the epidemic, and how the decision will be made to re-close facilities due to the possibility of a new wave of infections.

They also demanded protocols and sanitation actions in companies and factories, and preventive measures in transportation for workers, restaurants, parks, gardens and all necessary public or public spaces.

The PRI deputies added that it is also unclear what are the specific activities to be followed at each stage of the traffic light presented by the federal government.

Likewise, they described as worrying that there is a gap between the start of work and school activities, since the safety of children and adolescents is put at risk.

A strategy is urgent that allows parents to return to their work without leaving children behind, “they said.

In her turn, the PRD coordinator, Verónica Juárez, warned that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to obtain political profitability from the revival plan. An example of this, he said, is that he called “municipalities of hope” those who will be the first to reopen activities.

I indicate that this name makes clear reference to what was his campaign slogan as a presidential candidate.

The President is still campaigning instead of starting to govern for all Mexicans, “he reiterated.

Juárez pointed out that instead of systematically denying the facts and thinking that he can see a “clean slate”, the President should accept his mistakes and that the only way to reverse the negative effects of the pandemic is by adding the efforts of all sectors social.

