Notimex.- Deputy Laura Rojas Hernández registered a Point of Agreement for the Permanent Commission of Congresses to discuss the possibility of establishing a Vital Single Income to grant 3,746 pesos, for three months, to those who will have a decrease in their income due to the pandemic.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies explained that the Point of Agreement, which until now has the support of 95 legislators, exhorts the Federal Executive to consider as a measure the Unitary Vital Income, temporary and unconditional to people who have no income or government support in these difficult times.

In a virtual press conference, accompanied by deputies and deputies from various parliamentary groups, she specified that the crisis due to the pandemic has caused, according to her, the loss of 700,000 jobs, not counting the informal sector that has also reduced or lost its income.

Follow the information about the economy and business in Forbes Mexico

The coordinator of the Citizen Movement, Tonatiuh Bravo Padilla, considered that the main ravages of the pandemic are already beginning to be seen. “50% of employment in the country is informal and these incomes are being affected“, said.

Verónica Juárez Piña, PRD coordinator, said that it is a direct measure to help people in poverty and responds to those who are not in any social program. He considered it necessary to start a dialogue soon with the holders of the Treasury and Welfare, to find the way for people to access this income.

Deputy Lorena Villavicencio Ayala, from Morena, said she was in favor because “jobs are being lost. 26 million people live on the informal economy, that’s why it is important an amount that allows to support families” He added that it could start with 11 million people in urban areas.

Deputy Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, from Morena, was also in favor and said that it is necessary “to study comparatively what has happened in other countries that already have this type of measure. You have to conceive and understand that this requires a vital minimum consensus. “

In turn, Cynthia López Castro, a PRI deputy, said that her parliamentary group supports the proposal, because it is not about parties but rather causes. “There are 52.4 million people in poverty in the country, in addition to many people dedicated to commerce that do not have social security such as IMSS or ISSSTE“

The deputy Martha Tagle Martínez, from Movimiento Ciudadano, commented that 30 percent of households are headed by a woman, and it is they who have to look for income, who take care of girls and boys at home, sick people, which leaves them with no possibility of obtaining income for their homes.

The researcher Mauricio Merino estimated that “this program, far from contradicting the government’s social programs, It supports them because it is intended for people with lower incomes and with greater urgency to get ahead. ”

We recommend: Mexico suffers the deadliest day by coronavirus: 236 deaths in the last 24 hours