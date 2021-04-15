Deputies of Chile challenge Piñera and push third AFP withdrawal

(Bloomberg) – Chile’s Chamber of Deputies is likely to approve a third round of early pension fund withdrawals in the coming days, challenging President Sebastián Piñera as the country prepares for this year’s elections.

Lawmakers could even vote today on legislation that allows workers to withdraw up to 10% of their retirement savings amid the pandemic. The support of three-fifths of the 155 deputies is needed. The possibility of reaching that quorum has increased due to the support of the majority of the lower house members of Piñera’s own party.

The bill would draw even more money from pension funds, the cornerstone of Chile’s capital markets, after billions of dollars were withdrawn in two previous payments. While the government argues that the bill will leave a black hole at the center of the retirement system, the move is popular with voters amid mounting pressure for more direct help to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The opposite position of the president to this measure affects his figure, because he opposes what the majority of the country wants and needs,” said Andrés Longton, deputy chairman of the bench of deputies of National Renovation, Piñera’s party, in an interview. “The president’s position on this measure has costs because it slows down a reform that seeks to give Chileans liquidity.”

Chileans will vote next month to elect a Constitutional Convention to rewrite the Magna Carta, before the November presidential elections.

Pandora’s box

Even if the legislation passes in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, it will likely face a lengthy legal battle. The Piñera government is expected to take the project to the country’s Constitutional Court on the grounds that the presidency has the prerogative over the pension bills, an argument that, although highly unpopular, was supported by the body in a ruling in December of last year.

After the first two rounds, Chileans have withdrawn a total of $ 36.3 billion from their retirement savings, according to the country’s pension regulator. Last year, the central bank intervened to ease market volatility caused by withdrawals.

A new withdrawal would likely lead to capital outflows of between $ 5 billion and $ 7 billion, Mario Castro, a strategist at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, wrote in a note on April 14.

“A key point to consider is that three withdrawal proposals in less than a year prove that Chile has opened a Pandora’s box that is now difficult to close,” Castro wrote. “We cannot completely rule out additional recall attempts in the coming months, as politicians have strong incentives to pass these laws, given their popularity with voters.”

Chileans are currently dealing with a second wave of the coronavirus, prompting the government to close borders, limit store hours and put the vast majority of the population under total quarantine. Critics say the government’s aid packages are too bureaucratic and do too little to help citizens.

As an alternative to pension withdrawals, Piñera has been open to the idea of ​​allowing workers to use part of his unemployment insurance, local newspapers reported Wednesday. For many, it may still be too little and too late.

“Our compatriots without distinction are suffering the effects of the pandemic and today we must reach everyone, without exclusion,” said Sergio Bobadilla, deputy for three terms of the right-wing Independent Democratic Union party. “For this reason, and in view of the thousands of cases that do not qualify for the aid announced by the government, I have decided to make public my support for the #Third Withdrawal of 10%.”

