The meetings of the parliamentary committees will be virtual from this Wednesday, June 10, a measure guided by the presidencies of the organs with the Board of Directors of the National Assembly, to prevent more deputies and the rest of the administrative staff from maintaining and the rest of the areas of the legislative power are infected with the new Covid-19 coronavirus, a disease from which two legislators and at least four workers of that institution have already died.

The legislators reconvened this Wednesday only to comply with the formality of sending the consultation of the Economic Commission the draft of “Decree of approval of the pre-financing agreement between Nicaraga and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to finance the activities of the project »Inclusive and resilient value chains linked to artisanal fisheries and aquaculture in the Caribbean Coast (Nicapesca)». That loan is for $ 530,000 and will be executed by the Ministry of Family Economy.

The deputies lasted less than 40 minutes in plenary, the time that elapsed between them arriving, they will mark their attendance in the electronic system, the draft decree was read by the first secretary Loria Dixon and the third secretary Alejandro Mejía Ferreti and will log out.

If the dictator sends them something, they go to work

Legally and for the purposes of the parliamentary registry, the legislative session lasted 17 minutes and 22 seconds, between which the first secretary, the Ortega deputy Dixon confirmed the quorum, read the loan project and the session was closed by the president of the Assembly, Gustavo Porras, sanctioned by the United States and Canada for violation of human rights.

“This was what we had pending for today (remit the IFAD loan). We suspend (the session) and we are called for tomorrow (Thursday), in case any initiative or special work appears. Call through the headquarters of benches, “said Porras at the end of the plenary.

In this way, it was reiterated by Porras that the Legislative Power only works to approve the laws and loan decrees that interest the Daniel Ortega regime, which has been questioned by independent analysts and civil society organizations, because it is evident the lack of independence between the powers of the State.

This June 10, 73 deputies attended the plenary, according to the confirmed quorum. There are 91 legislators in office, so there were 18 missing, among them some ten from the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) bench, who have not appeared for four to a week.

The information given by members of the Board of Directors and the PLC leadership is that at least six of those orteguistas, including the FSLN chief and deputy chief, Edwin Castro and José Figueroa, became ill with the Covid-19 and would be in recovery. .

Of the 14 on the bench of the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC), only the bench chief Maximino Rodríguez, Miguel Rosales and María Fernanda Flores arrived. As the session was so fast several of the PLC arrived after the session.

Although Azucena Castillo and María Haydée Osuna credited their alternates, Lésther Villareal is on subsidy for a surgery they performed. In the case of legislator Rosa Argentina Navarro did not attend the Assembly due to the death of a brother from cancer, said Rodríguez, head of the PLC bench.

From the ALN-PLI-Apre bench came Ferreti, who is the third secretary of the board, Mario Asensio Flórez and Pedro Joaquín Tremio. The absent were Byron Jerez and Mauricio Orué, who would be avoiding attending to avoid catching the Covid-19, according to sources from that group.

The change in the way of working in the Legislative Branch due to the pandemic is notorious when most people wear masks, gloves, caps and disinfect their spaces with alcohol gel. Although the recommended spacing of at least a meter and a half. among parliamentarians it is not fulfilled because in the hemicycle the chairs are together.