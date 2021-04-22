Deputies in Mexico approve reform of the Hydrocarbons Law

(Bloomberg) – The Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday a reform to the Hydrocarbons Law that eliminates one of the axes to promote private competition against the state oil company, Petróleos Mexicanos.

The vote was 301 in favor, 147 against and two abstentions to approve the proposal, which eliminates a transitory article to stimulate competition introduced in 2014 when the market was opened to private companies. The bill will now go to the Senate, where a much broader proposal to increase government controls over Mexico’s fuel market is also under discussion.

The legislation is the latest effort to strengthen Pemex, as the national oil company is known, a goal long sought by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. His administration is pushing to undo a reform by his predecessor that opened the energy sector to private participation and ended the state monopoly on crude oil production and refining.

The new bill, just presented this week by a legislator from the ruling party, eliminates an article from the Hydrocarbons Law that obliges the Energy Regulatory Commission to issue so-called asymmetric regulations to privilege private companies in the sale of fuels from Pemex refineries. The legislation initially sought to limit Pemex’s market power, but lawmakers now argue that private companies had already increased their participation and that such limitation was no longer necessary.

Jonathan Terluk, an analyst at political risk firm Empra in Mexico City, said the latest bill was another measure aimed at eliminating competition against Pemex.

“Conditions for private sector operators could become much more complicated and Pemex could perhaps undermine competition,” he said.

López Obrador’s Morena party, which controls Congress along with its allies, is pushing to pass nationalist legislation ahead of key legislative elections in early June. The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a much broader bill that would increase government controls over the fuel market after its approval last week by the Chamber of Deputies.

Read more

In 2020, Pemex supplied 83% of the wholesale gasoline market and 73% of the diesel market, the head of Mexico’s antitrust regulator Cofece said in a tweet. Repealing asymmetric regulations that were aimed at raising private players to at least 30% of the market would be premature, he said.

Original Note: Mexico Lawmakers Remove Curbs to Pemex in New Fuel Market Bill

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP