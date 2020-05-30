The PVEM in the Chamber of Deputies requested to postpone rent payments to tenants for two months to face the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19

The PVEM in the Chamber of Deputies solicitous postpone two months rent payment tenants to face the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, in the face of the loss of jobs and various commercial and industrial activities that hinder the fulfillment of said obligation, especially those of commercial use.

In a statement, the caucus noted that one of the most severe effects of the health emergency is the temporary closure of business establishments, so they proposed to establish a payment scheme so that tenants and owners can comply with the agreements agreed in the rent of a commercial premises within a period of two months.

He specified that the proposal also seeks to establish a differentiated payment system; that is to say, to pay in monthly payments the rent of a premises during the duration of the contingency or, to agree on a reduction of 50 percent to cover the debt, during the period that the original agreements were established.

The fraction of Green party He explained that protecting the health of Mexicans must be a priority of the State, however, the current health crisis caused the loss of many jobs and various commercial and industrial activities, which hinder the timely payment of property rents, mainly, the for commercial use.

Given this, he stressed the importance of providing support to those who rent a premises, because although they continue to occupy the space, their income has been considerably reduced, which prevents them from fulfilling their obligations in the terms they originally agreed.

He also highlighted the need to rethink the scenarios for the country’s economic future, and ensure that the rights and obligations of both parties in a contractual relationship are fulfilled, specifically in terms of leasing.

With information from Notimex