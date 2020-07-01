The Chamber of Deputies approved the night of June 30, hours before the entry of the TMEC was formalized, the new Copyright Law (LFDA), which has been noted for strongly targeting Internet censorship.

The bill was approved with 369 votes in favor and without modifications as it was discussed within the Senate.

With this reform of the law, it is stipulated that all content within the Internet can be removed from Internet platforms if it is considered that it may be violating copyrights.

Since its entry into discussion in the Senate, it was pointed out that this bill constitutes a threat to the free use of the Internet, as the Network in Defense of Digital Rights points out:

“The LFDA reform seeks to establish a private censorship mechanism known as notification and withdrawal, provided by US law. If a person alleges that a content or publication violates their copyright, Internet service providers should remove it, without the need to provide evidence of the offense and without the order of a judicial authority ”

This law, in addition, points directly to the end user, not to the platforms that distribute it, as they can avoid any responsibility if they remove the indicated content.

Thus, the new regulations require the user to present evidence and proof that they have permissions and means to reproduce, distribute and / or consume the products or services that are reported.

The new LFDA worries multiple civil organizations because the way the Internet behaves is directly opposed to what is stipulated in this reform.

Despite its approval, R3D announced that it will challenge this reform before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, arguing violations of freedom of expression.