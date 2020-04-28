After more than a month without face-to-face meetings between the ruling party and the opposition for COVID 19, the heads of all the blocks of national deputies held a long and intense discussion in the Delia Parodi Room in search of a broad political agreement. They started at 18:30 and after 22 they were just beginning to move closer. In this way, in the remainder of the week, the necessary regulatory changes will be completed so that in May there will be mixed modality sessions, that is, with the heads of the blocks sitting on their benches and the rest from their homes.

What seemed irreconcilable positions were not. Face to face they changed the spirits. Together for Change insisted on doing an in-person express session and even summoned some 80 deputies to this interblock meeting for this Tuesday, in passing, to demonstrate force. Maybe on Wednesday they will make a gesture with a minority session, without legal validity. The Front of All presented a battery of arguments in favor of the distance modality. The Federal Interblock instead looked for a third position that they were chatting with Sergio Massa: a mixed session in which those who live near the Capital or who traveled today or plan to do so tomorrow and the rest from their homes are present.

Chinstraps are interspersed around a square table: whites, blacks, a light blue one by Eduardo “Bali” Bucca who, in addition to being a deputy, is a doctor and started the debate by proposing the mixed session. A strident green by Romina Del Plá and a multicolored one with which Maximiliano Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition, covers his mouth. On the light blue tablecloth each one has a bottle of water and a bottle with gel alcohol.

The president of the Deputies, Sergio Massa, and Alvaro González, first vice-president of the Chamber representing the PRO, together with the administrative secretary Rodrigo Rodríguez sat at the head. For the ruling party are the head of the bloc Máximo Kirchner, Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez, Cecilia Moreau and the Parliamentary secretaries, Eduardo Cergnul and the general secretary, Juan Manuel Cheppi.

On the left are also Nicolás del Caño who has been asking to meet since mandatory isolation was declared and José Luis Ramón from the Federal Unit and Equity interblock arrived from Mendoza.

Together for Change he had a preview in Miguel Bazze’s office, the largest on the second floor of the Congress Palace. There were Mario Negri, head of the interblock who traveled this Monday by car, alone and with a mask, from Córdoba; Cristian Ritondo, head of the PRO bloc; Maximiliano Ferraro, head of the block of the Civic Coalition; radical Brenda Austin; Silvia Lospennato, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Modernization Commission; the ‘lilito’ Juan Manuel López, the vice president of the Chamber, Alvaro González and the owner of the office.

Far from the friction of the last days, the deputies of the main opposition bloc were permeable to an understanding to meet Although they agreed to request a regulatory amendment that would put a cut to Peronism. The original idea of ​​JxC was that the regulation should be very precise about under which conditions it is possible to hold remote sessions, how to establish a quorum and voting. They fear the use that could be given to it in the future.

In those afternoon exchanges, there were those who recommended thinking about the Cambiemos voter who demands limits to Peronism in the framework of a crisis that allows the president to govern through Decrees of Necessity and Urgency.

The weekend was intense. A group of 15 deputies, including those who are aligned with Emilio Monzó, former president of the Chamber for four years, and former minister Rogelio Frigerio; Three of Evolution, the sector of Martín Lousteau and Emiliano Yacobitti and the Lavagnista Peronists of the block chaired by Eduardo “Bali” Bucca presented a joint request for a special session, face-to-face or distance or even mixed, for next Thursday. “It is the key to unlock the situation,” they told Infobae.

In Congress, the move was read as a break in the opposition and the acquiescence to the telematic session. After hard crossings and accusations in the chat that the legislators of Together for Change share, there was a clarification of Evolution. Carla Carrizo, Dolores Martínez and Yacobitti sent a new letter to Massa in which they rectified their position and expressed themselves in favor of a first face-to-face session to agree on a regulation and then to advance in the virtual operation of the Chamber.

The PJ also made its move and with the signature of its president, José Luis Gioja, the National Council endorsed the virtual sessions. They did so in a document criticizing the opposition: “Those who until yesterday promoted electronic voting, the establishment of an almost virtual State, synchronized in Excel spreadsheets, the Digital Government, the elimination of paper for administrative procedures and the impersonation by digital records, today they refuse to open the National Parliament so that the deputies of the Nation can meet remotely ”.

For his part, Massa arrived accompanied by a team of specialists to support the official’s objective: to meet via teleconference. The first to present was Marcelo Halac, head of the Chamber’s medical team, who advised against conducting a face-to-face session. He said that it would not be advisable yet to be involved. On the rest of the possible options to keep his distance, he told reporters waiting in the Hall of Lost Steps that these are already regulatory issues that lawmakers should see. He insisted that only social distance prevents contagion.

The general secretary, Juan Manuel Cheppi, who also presented the remote operation tools and the agreements signed with RENAPER and ARSAT for biometric identification and connectivity guarantees, also spoke.

The administrative secretary, Rodrigo Rodríguez, reported on the sanitary and operating measures and on the allocation of subsidy funds to health institutions, while the deputy from La Cámpora, Daniela Vilar, summarized the debate in the Special Modernization Commission that started the week last and that this Tuesday he plans to continue with the analysis of the regulation from 14.

Also on Tuesday is the first virtual meeting of the Permanent Bicameral Commission for Legislative Proceedings. It is chaired by another camper, the Santa Fe Marcos Cleri who traveled from Santa Fe last week and joined the Parliamentary Labor meeting today. This same Tuesday he will submit to a virtual vote the first 20 DNU of Alberto Fernández and will seek an opinion with a digital signature. To do this you need an agreement.

With this opinion, Vice President Cristina Kirchner will propose to the opposition to have a session on Wednesday, May 6. For that he cited José Mayans, head of the senatorial block of the Frente de Todos, and Luis Naidenoff, of Together for Change.

The appointment for which Mayans and Naidenoff travel from Formosa is scheduled for 5:00 pm in the Vice President’s office. It is an unprecedented fact: the first meeting that the three of them will share, alone, and the first time that CFK will seek a political agreement in this management. He discovers that the majority of Peronism in the Senate plays in his favor and the arguments of four of the five judges of the Court who expressed themselves in favor of virtual sessions according to the interpretation that the Legislative Power makes of its own regulations.