The dream went away for 0.04 point. AS Saint-Etienne will seize the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) for its female team, second in division 2 (Group B), which it considers victim of an injustice in the race for accession to D1 after the stop of the amateur championships decided Wednesday by the FFF faced with the Covid-19 pandemic.

An unbeaten team that beat the leader

The Green, unbeaten this season, are three points behind and one game less than Le Havre, leader and promoted in the elite. The two teams were decided by the quotient (number of points divided by the number of matches) which allows the Havraises to beat the Stéphanoises by only 0.04 point (2.5 pts against 2.46 pts).

“The decision is particularly unfair because our team is deprived of accession for 0.04 point while it is unbeaten, raced first from start to finish and even beat the club which goes up on the score of 4 -1 “, said Jean-Marc Barsotti, president of the ASSE Association, which manages the amateurs section, in a declaration transmitted to ..

“A decision felt like a sanction”

“We are suffering from a situation which is all the more unfair since our last match at Yzeure was postponed for extremely questionable reasons. No rule of sports equity is respected. We will therefore refer the CNOSF to a request for conciliation prior to a possible referral to the administrative court, “said the leader, referring to” the investment of ASSE in the promotion of women’s football “.

“It is our whole development project with 800,000 euros of budget this season which is questioned for 0.04 point. AS Saint-Etienne has its place in D1. We are aware that the FFF is facing a problem unprecedented and we do not want to argue in this context of health crisis but we can not accept a decision felt like a sanction, “he concluded.