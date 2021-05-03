Depression in EXATLON USA? The new controversy

Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States has been a very complex one that has gone through long lines of injuries, breach of contract, expulsions, suspensions, and even alleged lawsuits and even alleged illegal substances. Added to all this is the fact that the athletes of both teams are away from their families for a long time without having communication with their families, which has generated all kinds of reactions among the talent involved in the competition program.

Does the lack of communication in Exatlon USA lead to depression?

The YouTuber Roger, of the portal specialized in everything related to Exatlon United States, Madison Entertainment, says in one of his latest videos that perhaps the deprivation of cell phones is what has triggered the “breach of contract” that triggered the suspension and expulsion of several athletes, since unofficially it was learned that those suspended were because these mobile devices were found.

Roger’s argument is that even facilitating these calls to the athletes and the talent involved in the competition would not only increase productivity, but would also make for very good television because the followers of Reality Show not only like the sporty aspect, but also human relationships and how they develop in competition, called by many as “the fiercest on the planet.” Don’t miss the video here:

Let us emphasize that as of today, it is unknown who would have entered the cell phones into the arenas of the Dominican Republic, but in this video the presenter exposes an important factor, every month that the participants remain completely isolated from their relatives, many of them being new parents or spouses, which generates discomfort, and even possible cases of depression, as revealed by the former presenter Erasmo Provenza that happened to him during the fourth season, also taking into account the isolation by COVID-19, which kept everyone involved on the TV show serving a strict quarantine.

Robert also highlights that if the television program started on January 26, it has been 4 months and we are only halfway through the reality show, and even waiting for new reinforcements to join the competition. This time without speaking is very difficult for participants such as Jacobo García, who although he was getting to know the baby he had with his partner, Dayleen Santana, as a new father, we imagine that he would like to be aware of everything that happens with little Ezra.

Something that the YouTuber also points out is that each participant reads the conditions to participate and thus signs the strict contract, but also considers that these rules at this point are too strict and that Telemundo should rethink them for future seasons, taking into account the benefits it would bring. as an audience to be able to appreciate the personal relationships of each of the warriors while they are giving their all in the competition.

Not everything is so difficult

But it must also be recognized that although athletes do withdraw from their loved ones, there are several awards in which they receive family calls and on many occasions they have even been absent from the competition to be with their loved ones in difficult times.

