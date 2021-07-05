“Depraved mind”, this is how the former head of the former prison guard reacted, who had sex with an inmate in front of 11 prisoners



Tina Gonzalez

Photo: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

A Frenso County Judge, California, sentenced a former prison guard to seven months in prison for having had sexual relations with an inmate and having admitted alcohol to the penitentiary.

The prison guard was identified as Tina González, 27, who was working in a Frenso County jail and received a seven-month prison sentence for having sexual relations with an inmate under his charge.

But that’s not all, after González serves her sentence in the jail where she worked, she will have to face two years of probation, according to the sentence handed down by Judge Michael Idiart.



The charges against Tina González

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office noted that González was arrested in May 2020, who was charged with felony charges of sex with an inmate and possession of controlled substances, (alcohol), in prison, in addition to a minor crime such as possession of a cell phone that he gave to the prisoner with whom he had affairs.

And it is also that in the investigation, it was discovered that González gave razors, a weapon considered potentially dangerous, to the inmate with whom he had sexual relations.

He had sex with 11 inmates

The investigation against González began after a complaint in December 2019, where he affirmed that the then guard had sexual relations with an inmate, in front of 11 prisoners, according to what was published by the Distritt site.

González resigned at the end of December 2019, but the investigation was continuing, and after the evidence collected, Judge Michael Idiart handed down a sentence.

The judge took into account the testimony of the former chief of the Fresno correctional guard.

At first, it was reported that an inmate had in his possession a cell phone, a device that is prohibited in prisons, and after an investigation, it was confirmed that It was González who handed the device over to one of the inmates.

But not only that, since during the investigation, it was discovered that González had relationships with the inmate in question, whose name was not revealed, which was classified by the authorities as inappropriate behavior for an officer.

He made a hole in his uniform to facilitate intercourse

During the trial, it was highlighted that González had sexual relations with a prisoner in front of 11 prisoners, in addition to allegedly making a hole in his uniform to facilitate their intimate encounter.

For the Assistant to the Police Station, Steve McComas, former boss of González, the actions and conduct of the former guard are more than what he has seen in his 26-year career.

“Depraved mind”

“That is something that only occurs to a depraved mind,” said McComas, according to what was published by The Fresno Bee site.

“She took an oath that she betrayed and in doing so endangered the lives of her companions. But she has not shown any regrets. He continually has calls with explicit sexual content with the prisoner in question and brags about the crimes he is accused of, ”McComas said.

González worked in Fresno prison from 2016 to 2019.

