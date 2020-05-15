LONDON (AP) – Two former couples of actor Johnny Depp came to his defense on Wednesday as part of their libel suit against British newspaper The Sun, dismissing allegations that he was violent or abusive.

Actresses Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder made statements in support of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, who is suing the tabloid editor, News Group Newspapers, for an article published in April 2018. which refers to him as a “female beater.”

The article contains allegations from Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard, who filed for divorce after filing for a domestic violence restraining order. Depp has flatly denied the allegations.

Johnny Depp friend reveals how Amber Heard would have faked her bloody nose“data-reactid =” 49 “>RELATED: Johnny Depp friend reveals how Amber Heard would have faked her bloody nose

In a remotely held hearing, the 56-year-old actor’s lawyers argued that Ryder and Paradis’ statements should be included as evidence in the actor’s case against the publisher.

“We were a couple for 14 years and raised two children together,” Paradis said, according to court documents. “In all these years, I have known Johnny as a warm, caring, generous and nonviolent person and father.”

He stressed that Depp “was never violent or abusive.”

Depp’s attorneys also want to include evidence of Ryder, who had a relationship with the actor in the 1990s.

“I can’t conceive of (Heard’s) accusations,” he said, according to the documents. “He was never, never, violent towards me. He was never, never abusive towards me.”

A private detective hired by Amber Heard searched for dirty laundry from Johnny Depp – found nothing“data-reactid =” 55 “>RELATED: A private detective hired by Amber Heard searched for dirty laundry from Johnny Depp – found nothing

A two-week trial was to begin in London on March 25, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The case is now slated for July.