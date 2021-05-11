Deportivo’s president believes that Fuenlabrada should have dropped

04/29/2021 at 7:25 PM CEST

Antonio Couceiro, who has presided over Deportivo since February, He thought that Fuenlabrada should not have competed this season in professional football after last year he traveled to Galicia on the last day with an outbreak of covid-19 that led to the postponement of the match with the blue and white team, which fell.

The president, in a meeting with the Association of Journalists of Galicia, considered that the Madrid team “should not” have kept their place and stated that “in fact” the Royal Spanish Football Federation “lowered it”, although later “LaLiga and the CSD kept it. ”

Couceiro, who was not then president of Deportivo, regretted that a Second Division of 24 teams had not been applied as a “solution”., which was what Deportivo, Numancia, who also fell on the last day, and the Federation wanted.

Deportivo has appealed the decision of the Court of Instruction number six of A Coruña to leave him out of the case, in which he was presented as injured, after having admitted an appeal from LaLiga.