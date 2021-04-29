Deportivo Toluca: Rubens Sambueza affirmed that they have a squad to fight for the title

Football player Rubens Sambueza of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, assured that they have enough staff to fight for the championship, as they have shown within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

It has been a tournament in which we have been irregular for several games. Sunday’s victory helped us to gain a little more confidence, and to know that we have a team to compete with any team ”, were the words of Rubens Sambueza.

The South American attacker spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that they have had an irregular tournament but that they have enough squad to fight any team in the league.

@rubenssambueza pic.twitter.com/Naze79ZWcp – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 29, 2021

Rubens Sambueza also highlighted the importance of this Sunday’s victory against América, making it clear that those 3 points served him a lot emotionally in this season finale.

