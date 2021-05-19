Deportivo Toluca: Román Riquelme recognized Boca Juniors’ interest in Michael Estrada

The sports president Juan roman riquelme of Boca Juniors on the Argentine Super League, recognized the interest of his club in taking over the services of soccer player Michael Estrada of the Red Devils of Toluca in Liga MX.

Read also: Chivas Official transferable list of the Herd for the Apertura 2021

Estrada is a good striker, he plays in Ecuador, in the National Team. He is competing in the tie. In Toluca he does it well. We are quite clear about where we want to strengthen ourselves ”, declared Juan Román Riquelme for ESPN.

The manager of the Boca Juniors team praised the conditions of the Red Devils striker, where he highlighted his participation this season in Liga MX and with the Ecuadorian team in the Conmebol qualifiers.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

According to information from the sports journalist Blanca Ríos from Fox Sports MX, the Xeneize board has already presented a formal proposal which the Toluca board is currently analyzing.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content