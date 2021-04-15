Deportivo Toluca: Raúl López relies on his team’s offense to beat Santos

Football

Football player Raul Lopez of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, assured that he trusts his team’s offense to add a victory against Santos Laguna, his rival of the date 15 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara sentences Víctor Manuel Vucetich and thanks him

You have to try to steal the ball from them, be intense on the mark, win heads-up and circulate the ball a lot. Do not despair, we know that we have a good offensive power and the goal is going to fall, ”said Raúl López.

The lateral defender spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he assured that they seek to steal the ball and be intense in the brand in front of Guillermo Almada’s team, to add the 3 units that bring them closer to the league positions.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Raúl “Dedos” López made it clear that this is an important game, being a direct rival in search of one of the 4 tickets to the direct league, so they should not trust themselves and take advantage of their great offense.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content