Deportivo Toluca: Paolo Yrizar assures that a final will be played against Santos Laguna

Football player Paolo Yrizar of the Red Devils of Toluca de la MX League, assured that they will play a final this Sunday against the Santos Laguna, in his duel on the 15th of Guardians Tournament 2021.

It is going to be a match to show what Toluca is; to raise our hands as a team, play as a final and give our all. We found the strongest version due to the fact that we had very good matches ”, were the words of Paolo Yrizar.

The Azteca forward spoke at a press conference this Saturday, where he made it clear that they must demonstrate what they are made of and seek to add the 3 units that will put them in the fight for a ticket to the direct league.

Paolo Yrizar stressed that he is ready to support the team, especially in these moments where they fight squarely for a place to advance to the league in an area that is very closed next to Santos and Puebla.

