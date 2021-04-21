Deportivo Toluca: José Cardozo confirms that he had approaches to play for América

Former Paraguayan soccer player José Saturnino Cardozo, confirmed that he had approaches with the board of directors of the America club, who were looking for him to strengthen the team during his time with the Red Devils of Toluca.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas will fine Uriel Antuna for his statements with Zabalive

They are media teams that always attract attention. One always dreams of playing in those media teams but I was always very comfortable in Toluca. Yes there were rapprochements with America but it did not materialize ”, assured José Saturnino Cardozo.

The former South American striker spoke in an interview for W Deportes, where he confirmed that there was an interest from the Eagles to sign him, but it never materialized because the board did not allow his departure from Toluca.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

On the Pasión W hotline, José Cardozo about America:

“They are media teams that always attract attention. One always dreams of playing in those media teams but I was always very comfortable in Toluca. If there were rapprochements with America but it did not materialize. ” pic.twitter.com/gApUNX3pF0 – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) April 20, 2021

José Saturnino Cardozo, who assured that he was always very comfortable in his time in Toluca, made it clear that being able to play in a team as mediatic as América is always striking.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content