Deportivo Toluca: Isaías Violante warns Santos Laguna prior to their duel on the 15th

Football player Isaiah Violante of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, issued a warning to the Santos Laguna by Guillermo Almada, prior to his duel on matchday 15 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We wait for Santos like any other rival in the League; We have to face them with the same attitude, with the same determination, the same effort from all the parties. It will be important to obtain the three points that can bring us closer to the league or to the play-off zone ”, were the words of Isaías Violante.

The Red Devils youth squad spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that the only result that interests them in their duel against Santos is victory, as they seek to secure their place in the great celebration of Mexican soccer.

Isaías Violante stressed that Santos Laguna will be a tough rival for Hernán Cristante’s team, but they will face him with the same attitude and determination as they have done with the other teams this season.

