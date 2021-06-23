Deportivo Toluca: Enrique Triverio signs contract with Huracán for three seasons

The footballer Enrique Triverio, was introduced as a new player of the Hurricane Club from Frank Darío Kudelka of the Argentine Super League, after ending its ties with the Red Devils of Toluca de la Liga MX.

The Globe added its third reinforcement! Enrique Triverio signed his contract and is the new face of Frank Darío Kudelka’s squad. Welcome Kike, “the club reported on its social networks.

The board of the Argentine club through a press release made official the arrival of the 32-year-old forward, who signed a three-season contract with his new team after passing through Mexico with Deportivo Toluca.

Enrique Triverio is the third hiring of the Huracán Club for the following season, so he joins Lucas Vera and José Luis Gómez, after undergoing the corresponding medical tests.

