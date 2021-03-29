Deportivo Aragón and Calamocha draw goalless at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Zaragoza (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a zero draw between the Aragon and the Calamocha in the match played this Sunday in the Real Zaragoza Sports City. With this result obtained at the end of the match, the teams remain tied at one point in fourth and third position respectively.

During the first part of the duel none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half both the Aragon and the Calamocha they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

In the chapter on changes, the Aragon from Miki Alvarez relieved Candle, Puche and Acin by Toquero, Andreu Torres placeholder image and Jaime Sancho, while the technician of the Calamocha, Sergio Lagunas, ordered the entry of Mariano Ayneto, Roan and Last to supply Manu Rubi, The Fu and Sip.

The referee showed seven yellow cards to the Calamocha (Manu Rubi, The Fu, Scrum, Israel, Sip, Dani sancho and Mariano Ayneto). In the game there was also a red card, which caused the expulsion of Azon by the local team.

At the moment, the Aragon and the Calamocha they are tied at one point in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Deportivo Aragon will play his match against him Barbastro out of home. For his part, Calamocha will play in his fief his match against him Illueca.

Data sheetDeportivo Aragon:Azón, Arnau, Hernández, Jaime Sancho (Acín, min.61), Antonio Sola, Escobar, Andreu Torres (Puche, min.59), Martin, Castillo, Toquero (Sailing, min.59) and Javi BernalCalamocha:Israel, Gassama, Mele, Puri, Lafu (Ruano, min.68), Juan Motero, Manu Rubi (Mariano Ayneto, min.68), Pablo Sebastián, Sorbe (Duran, min.89), Dani Sancho and Jonatan AsoStadium:Real Zaragoza Sports CityGoals:0-0