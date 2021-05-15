Deportivo Alavés – Granada of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/14/2021 at 10:45 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Deportivo Alavés and the grenade, with the aim of starting with Day 37 of LaLiga Santander, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Sunday in the Mendizorroza.

In the first instance, the premises directed by Javier Calleja are positioned in the 15th place in the standings with 35 points and -22 in the goal differential and, therefore, in the vicinity of the relegation zone. In this sense, its history by league records a victory against Villarreal (2-1), a victory over Huesca (1-0), a draw with Athletic Club (0-0) and a defeat against Celta de Vigo (3-1).

As far as your adversaries are concerned, Diego Martínez’s squad is located in tenth place in the table with 45 points and -16 in goal differential, that is to say, in the middle zone of the classification. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a defeat against Real Madrid (4-1), a defeat against Betis (2-1), a defeat against Cádiz (1-0) and a victory over Barcelona (2-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Deportivo Alavés and the grenade of the Matchday 37 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 will take place this Sunday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.