Deportivo Alavés from LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/10/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

Football does not stop for a single moment. This week we will not be able to breathe without a match being fought at some point in the Spanish geography. Thus, while the last matches of matchday 35 are being played, matchday 36 is close to starting, specifically on Tuesday, May 11, extending throughout the week until Thursday 13 of the same month. It is possible that during this week it will be decided who will be the champion of LaLiga Santander. There are currently three clear contenders: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, an off-hook Seville it still maintains a few minimal options. This day there will be a match between the Elche and the Sports Alaves at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium in Elche.

Thus, the local team has the home court factor, although this time it will be played – as it has been customary – without an audience. Count on 30 points and are placed in the nineteenth position from the table.

For their part, visitors are positioned in the 16th square on the board after scoring 32 points in their matches.

We can continue this game on the day Tuesday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m.. Likewise, it will be televised through MiTele Plus and Movistar LaLiga. Therefore, we will need a subscription to any of these services to view it.