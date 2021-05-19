Deportivo Alavés de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/19/2021 at 05:16 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 38 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Seville and the Deportivo Alavés they will face in the Sánchez-Pizjuán next Sunday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Julen lopetegui will come to the showdown with a recent history of two losses, one win and one draw, while the squad led by Javier Calleja placeholder image registers two wins, a draw and a loss throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the home team is in fourth position in the table with 74 points and +19 in their goal differential, directly classified to the next edition of the Champions League. Instead, visitors are in 15th place with 38 points and -20 in terms of average number of targets and therefore saved from the descent.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Seville and the Deportivo Alavés on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander matchday 38 will take place on Sunday, May 23 at 9:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through GOAL.