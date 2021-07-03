Deportivo achieves the loan of Atlético player Josep Calavera

07/02/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

.

Deportivo has obtained the loan of Atlético de Madrid player Josep Calavera, the seventh new face of the Galician team for the 2021/22 season in the First Federation.

The 21-year-old footballer from Tarragona is the first under-23 player to join Deportivo for the next season.

Deportivo explained that the midfielder is on loan for one season but with future options.

Calavera is owned by Atlético de Madrid, which it arrived at in the winter market for the 2019-20 season from Castellón.

The midfielder was formed in the lower categories of Gimnàstic de Tarragona first and later of Barcelona, ​​which took over his services in his last year as a youth.

In his only year at the Barça club, he was part of the team that won the Champions Cup and the UEFA Youth League in the 2017-18 campaign, as Deportivo recalled.

At the age of 19 he made his debut in Second Division B with Lleida Esportiu, which he arrived on loan from the Barcelona entity.

A year later, Castellón took ownership of him, but he only wore the black and white shirt for the first half of a season in which he ended up achieving promotion to the silver category.