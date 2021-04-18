Deportiva Minera takes advantage of the second half to beat Churra (2-0)

04/18/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

The Sports Mining added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Churra this sunday in the Angel Celdran Mining Coliseum. The Sports Mining arrived with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against Plus Ultra. Regarding the visiting team, the Churra lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Huércal-Overa. With this defeat, the churrero team was placed in eighth position after the end of the match, while the Sports Mining is first.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period the goal came for the Bealense team, which debuted its score with a goal from eleven meters from Alvaro in the 75th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which distanced itself by making it 2-0 thanks to a goal from The Hassani on the verge of the end, in 88, ending the match with the result of 2-0.

At the moment, the Sports Mining he gets 27 points and the Churra with 16 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Minerva, Meanwhile he Churra will play against him Lorca.

Data sheetDeportiva Minera:Marcos, Dani Ruiz, Garcia, Pani, Martinez, Chiqui, Perez, Rossetto, Santiago, Alvaro and CopoChurra:Manzanares, Villa, Carrillo, Mata, Buendía, Hernández, Pérez, Néstor Antonio, Viti, Miguel Ros and MacanásStadium:Angel Celdran Mining ColiseumGoals:Alvaro (1-0, min. 75) and El Hassani (2-0, min. 88)