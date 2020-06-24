Oaxaca.- Through the Morton Auctions platform, the auction will be for a certain time and will be active from Monday, July 6 to Sunday, July 19. Sports enthusiasts will be able to purchase items and experiences from their favorite sports properties that they would not otherwise have access to; With this, the Mexican fans will do their bit from home.

Warriors of Oaxaca will collaborate in this auction with: An Artistic Kit made for the All-Star Game made in Oaxaca during 2013, consisting of one (1) limited edition notepad made by the artist Francisco Toledo; which includes his signature, as well as one (1) ball made by hand and growled with jade made by the Mixtec artist José Luis García.

The auction will be held through https://www.mortonsubastas.com/subastas/deportesunidosmexico/ and you can participate by clicking on the « Participate Online » button, where the interested party will be asked to register with their personal data. Once the auction period begins, on July 6, interested parties may bid on the lot of their interest; if this offer is exceeded, participants will be notified via email, giving them the option to improve their bid. The process will continue in this same way until the auction closes on July 19. Once this has finished, the winner will receive an alert and instructions to collect their piece under all security measures.

Deportes Unidos por México extends the invitation to all sports lovers who wish to help them stay tuned to the social networks of all the members and to the official website of the sportsunidospormexico.com alliance, to join efforts to promote Mexico at this time difficult.